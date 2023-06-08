DA to ask judge to dismiss charges in Macon murder case

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) — District Attorney Scott Colom will ask a judge to dismiss charges against four people in a murder case.
The case centers around the 2015 murder of Macon store clerk Kristopher Haywood.
Colom said his office came across new evidence in 2019 — a recording from one of the suspect’s phone that actually put him at a different location at the time of the murder.
Colom charged Jonathan Shumaker, Elizabeth Reed, Justin Williams and Joshua Williams.
The four have been out on bond ever since the discovery of the new evidence.
A Noxubee County judge will hear the motion for dismissal on June 13.