Cyberstalking is all too common nowadays

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Cyberstalking is an issue for folks all across the country, including in north Mississippi.
Cyberstalking involves using the internet and other technologies to harass or stalk another person online.
Some signs may be that someone messages you too much or manipulates you into interacting with them online.
"If somebody is continuing bothering you like that and you've asked them to stop, just always feel free to come to us,” Breck Jones of the Oxford Police Department said. “We're here 24/7. We will take the report and we'll take the steps needed to make you feel safe."
Cyberstalking is a felony under Mississippi law. Anyone convicted of cyberstalking can face up to two years in prison and a hefty fine.