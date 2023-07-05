 Skip to main content
Crime Stoppers: Trailer stolen Tuesday in Union County

  • Updated
  • 0
Union County Sheriff's Department cruiser, patrol vehicle

Union County, MS. Photo Date: June 5, 2023.

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities claim someone stole a hauler trailer Tuesday morning, July 4 in Union County.

The theft happened around midnight in the vicinity of Highway 30 East in the Locust Grove community, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers.

Someone in a newish, white, crew cab Toyota Tundra pickup truck stole the green, John Deere tractor hauler trailer and left on Highway 30 in the direction of Prentiss County.

Redacted picture of the trailer stolen on July 4, 2023, in Union County, MS

Redacted picture of the trailer reportedly stolen on July 4, 2023, in Union County, MS. Source: Crime Stoppers.
Picture of truck possibly involved in theft of trailer on July 4, 2023, in Union County, MS

Picture of the truck possibly involved in the theft of a trailer on July 4, 2023, in Union County, MS. Source: Crime Stoppers.
Picture of truck possibly involved in theft of trailer on July 4, 2023, in Union County, MS

Picture of the truck possibly involved in the theft of a trailer on July 4, 2023, in Union County, MS. Source: Crime Stoppers.
Picture of truck possibly involved in theft of trailer on July 4, 2023, in Union County, MS

Picture of the truck possibly involved in the theft of a trailer on July 4, 2023, in Union County, MS. Source: Crime Stoppers.

Neither the sheriff’s department nor Crime Stoppers provided an exact address where the theft allegedly happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or use the P3 Tips mobile app to leave an anonymous tip. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for a tip that results in an arrest.

