Crews removing toppled trees in Oxford

  • Updated
Storm damage in Oxford, MS on Aug. 10, 2023

Storm damage on North Lamar Boulevard in Oxford, MS. Photo Date: Aug. 10, 2023.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Crews spent Thursday morning in Oxford removing large trees that toppled during Wednesday’s storms.

One such tree fell in front of a home on North Lamar Boulevard.

The homeowner Walker Swaney said something similar happened in 1992 during Hurricane Andrew.

He said the tree that toppled Wednesday could have landed in his home, but fortunately, it did not.

Oxford emergency director Shane Fortner reported some sidewalk damage and said a tree hit a home.

Toppled trees were also found along Johnson Avenue and Clubview Road.

Storm damage in Oxford, MS on Aug. 10, 2023

Storm damage on Johnson Avenue in Oxford, MS. Photo Date: Aug. 10, 2023.

Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries.

