CREATE Foundation unveils 50th anniversary painting

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The CREATE Foundation unveiled a painting Wednesday in celebration of its 50th anniversary.
The painting, created by Charlie Buckley, prominently features former Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal publisher George and his wife, Anna Keirsey McLean.
They started and supported administrative operations of CREATE in 1972.
Upon his death, CREATE became the sole stockholder of the Journal Publishing Company, Inc.
The painting also features Jack Reed Sr. and James Hugh Ray who were both giants among the community and played major roles in its development.