 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Couple accused of taking advantage of elderly man in Chickasaw County

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Henson, Martha Henson, Chickasaw County

Robert Henson (left), Martha Henson. Source: Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A man and woman are accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult in Chickasaw County.

Martha, 59, and Robert Henson, 69, were booked into the county jail on July 27. They are married.

Chickasaw County Chief Deputy Keith Roberson said the couple misled an elderly man and stole money from him.

They are not related to the victim, Roberson said, but Robert Henson and the victim knew each other.

Investigators charged the pair with false pretense and abuse/exploitation of a vulnerable adult. 

Tags

Recommended for you