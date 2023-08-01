Couple accused of taking advantage of elderly man in Chickasaw County

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A man and woman are accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult in Chickasaw County.
Martha, 59, and Robert Henson, 69, were booked into the county jail on July 27. They are married.
Chickasaw County Chief Deputy Keith Roberson said the couple misled an elderly man and stole money from him.
They are not related to the victim, Roberson said, but Robert Henson and the victim knew each other.
Investigators charged the pair with false pretense and abuse/exploitation of a vulnerable adult.