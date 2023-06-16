Couple accused of storm damage fraud in Monroe County

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi... Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi... Eastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi... Southern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi... Central Union County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tupelo, New Albany, Amory, Aberdeen, Fulton, Baldwyn, Verona, Okolona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Smithville, Ecru, Tremont, Evergreen and New Wren. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED