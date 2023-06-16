Couple accused of storm damage fraud in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — A man and a woman are accused of fraudulently taking money intended for tornado recovery in Monroe County.
Monroe County investigators arrested Jason and Carole Coffey on Thursday, June 15 at a hotel in Aberdeen, according to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
They both face two counts of felony false pretense.
The sheriff said the couple lied about living in Amory in order to receive money that was to be used for tornado recovery. This prevented the real homeowners from receiving help.
This reportedly began in April soon after an EF-3 tornado swept through Amory the night of March 24.