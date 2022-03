COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A bicyclist died in an accident north of Columbus Thursday morning.

It happened before 11:00 in Lowndes County on Highway 45.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Bryan Anthony Edwards, 25, of Columbus. He formerly lived in Amory.

According to the coroner, Edwards was riding a bicycle south when a southbound pickup truck struck him.

Edwards died at the scene.