Corinth woman arrested for burglaries in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) — A Corinth woman is accused of breaking into an apartment and vehicle in Saltillo.
The Saltillo Police Department identified the woman as Haley McCracken. Officers arrested her on June 30.
She allegedly broke into an apartment on Smith Drive and tried to take a vehicle.
However, other residents stopped her from leaving, and she hid in another apartment where officers found and arrested her, according to Police.
Police charged her with breaking and entering, auto burglary and disorderly conduct.