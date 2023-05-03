 Skip to main content
Corinth Police: Man pulled knife on Walmart employee

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — A man is accused of pulling a knife on a Walmart employee in Corinth.

Corinth Police arrested and charged Dontea Lasley, 35, with armed robbery.

Dontea Lasley

Dontea Lasley, Source: Corinth Police Department.

According to Police, the incident happened on April 28.

Lasley allegedly stole hard drives worth $457 from the store and an employee confronted him. He then pulled out the knife, according to police. No one was hurt.

Lasley left in a pickup truck. A police officer managed to stop him at a park on Johns Street where Lasley ran away, according to police. The park is almost a mile away from the store.

Police arrested him on May 1.

