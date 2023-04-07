Corinth Police charge suspect with attempted murder

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — A reported wreck ultimately ended with an attempted murder arrest in Corinth.
The incident happened on Tuesday shortly before 12:30 p.m, according to Corinth Police.
That’s when officers responded to a vehicle accident on Cemetery Street near Allen Street. They also received reports of gunfire near Meigg Street.
Police officers found bullet casings, trails of blood and a wrecked vehicle, according to Corinth Police. The police department shared no more details about what happened.
The shooting victim was taken and later released from the hospital, according to Police.
The investigation led to the attempted murder arrest of Kalyn McNeese.