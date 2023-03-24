Corinth parents jailed following child's death

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities arrested two Corinth parents following the death of their infant child.
James Settlemires, 22, and Brittany Williams, 21, both face child abuse and drug-possession charges.
According to Corinth Police, officers responded late Thursday morning to an apartment on Proper Street and found a non-responsive 2-month-old. Two other small children were also there.
The baby was later pronounced dead at the hospital in Corinth. An autopsy will be performed.
Detectives found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the apartment, according to Police.