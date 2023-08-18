Corinth caregiver accused of taking advantage of patient

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — A Corinth caregiver is accused of stealing money from her patient.
Corinth police identified the suspect as Shacumba Green, 30, of Corinth.
The 70-year-old victim filed a report on July 7 claiming Green stole money from his bank account and used two credit cards without permission, according to police.
The victim claimed this happened over the course of four weeks.
Green worked for a medical service provider and the victim was a client, according to police.
Police arrested her on Aug. 16 and charged her with exploitation of a vulnerable adult.