Corinth baker left healthcare industry to pursue sweet dream

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - It's becoming all too common in the healthcare field: people quitting their jobs.
They are quitting for various reasons, whether it be COVID-19-related or just career burnout.
Jessica Smith worked in healthcare for 15 years. She worked as a surgical technician for the last seven years.
"I really loved it; I still love it," she said.
During the pandemic, she saw exactly how the virus impacted the healthcare industry. Often, she stepped into other roles to help save lives.
"I did sign up to work on the COVID floor,” she said. “And it was a big eye-opener. It's like you do it and you don't realize how sickly these people really were."
After working through the pandemic — long hours, being on call, and often staying overnight at her job — Smith said she feels many people in healthcare share a common feeling.
"Just don't feel like you’re cared about enough or considered enough. I've literally been told I'm just a warm body."
She wanted to go back to college and become a surgical first assistant.
"The only thing I wanted was to go back to school, and I felt like when I needed them [her former employer], they weren't there but when they needed me, I was always there. It just felt like they turned their back on me and it hurt."
After her employer denied her clinical site, she left the industry in April 2021.
That's when she picked up baking, and her business Morbid Macarons was born. She now owns and operates her bakery from the comfort of her own kitchen.
"I mainly do macarons; I will take cake orders."
Working from home allows her to spend more time with her two children.
Smith has big plans for her bakery; she hopes to open up a store, but she isn't ruling out a possible return to health care.
