Coomer named Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Stephanie Coomer is the new executive director of the Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The Tupelo City Council approved her appointment on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
She replaces Neal McCoy who’s assumed the role of Destination Development and Special Projects Manager.
Coomer spent 13 years as the bureau’s deputy director.
“I am passionate about this industry and the promotion of Tupelo, MS, as an international destination,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate to work for my mentor, Bobby King, in the advertising business, and two great CVB executive directors – Linda Johnson and Neal McCoy – who have prepared me for this role. I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to continue the success that the Tupelo CVB has seen in its 38 years with a focus on promotion, partnerships, and product development.”