Community donates furniture to heroic Pontotoc County firefighter

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A Pontotoc County firefighter was surprised on Friday with brand new furniture after losing her home in a fire earlier this year.
Carmen Heard has worked for the Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department since 2016.
Her home went up in flames around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 11.
She lived near the fire station. She ran and got a fire truck and tried to save her house until help arrived.
She and other firefighters worked six hours to extinguish her home.
Several hours later, she and her fellow firefighters responded to another house fire.
"Carmen: she's a good-hearted person,” Hurricane Fire Chief Brian Wilson said. “She's very giving to the community, to others. She will help you in any way she can."
To recognize her hard work, her community donated an entire bedroom suite from Ashley Furniture to help with her new home.
"I'm thankful to all of the community that has stepped up and helped me get through this time,” she said. “And I’m very appreciative to everyone I couldn't thank face-to-face."
Fellow volunteer firefighter and Ashley Furniture Operations Manager Joe Robbins described her.
“Selfless. She is just always there for you,” he said. “No matter what, you can count on her."
