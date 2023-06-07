Comcast drops WTVA from Corinth, Alcorn County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Comcast customers in Corinth and Alcorn County can no longer watch WTVA.
The telecommunications company made the decision to drop all television stations whose signals are not initiated in Alcorn County’s designated market area (DMA).
WTVA’s DMA contains the following counties:
Tishomingo, Prentiss, Union, Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Calhoun, Yalobusha, Chickasaw, Monroe, Clay, Webster, Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Noxubee, Winston, Choctaw, Montgomery and Grenada
Alcorn County has not been in WTVA’s DMA for many years; however, most people there were still able to pick up WTVA’s signal.
WTVA was not involved in Comcast’s decision.
Customers affected by this decision can still watch WTVA 9 News on WTVA.com and our family of mobile and TV apps.
WTVA will still cover stories in Corinth and Alcorn County.