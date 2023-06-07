 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Comcast drops WTVA from Corinth, Alcorn County

  • Updated
  • 0
WTVA logo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Comcast customers in Corinth and Alcorn County can no longer watch WTVA.

The telecommunications company made the decision to drop all television stations whose signals are not initiated in Alcorn County’s designated market area (DMA).

WTVA’s DMA contains the following counties:

Tishomingo, Prentiss, Union, Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Calhoun, Yalobusha, Chickasaw, Monroe, Clay, Webster, Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Noxubee, Winston, Choctaw, Montgomery and Grenada

Alcorn County has not been in WTVA’s DMA for many years; however, most people there were still able to pick up WTVA’s signal.

WTVA was not involved in Comcast’s decision.

Customers affected by this decision can still watch WTVA 9 News on WTVA.com and our family of mobile and TV apps.

WTVA will still cover stories in Corinth and Alcorn County.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you