 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Columbus School District closer to naming new superintendent

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbus Municipal School District

Columbus Municipal School District in Columbus, Mississippi.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The Columbus Municipal School District is closer to naming a new superintendent.

Ten candidates applied for the position.

Three candidates are superintendents, one assistant superintendent, two directors and four principals.

Seven have doctoral degrees. Eight candidates are men and two are women. Nine are from Mississippi and one is from Michigan.

According to the Columbus Municipal School District, its board members will review the applicants and determine the next course of action.

Former Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat resigned in early August 2022.

RelatedColumbus school superintendent resigns

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you