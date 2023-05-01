Columbus School District closer to naming new superintendent

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The Columbus Municipal School District is closer to naming a new superintendent.
Ten candidates applied for the position.
Three candidates are superintendents, one assistant superintendent, two directors and four principals.
Seven have doctoral degrees. Eight candidates are men and two are women. Nine are from Mississippi and one is from Michigan.
According to the Columbus Municipal School District, its board members will review the applicants and determine the next course of action.
Former Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat resigned in early August 2022.
Related - Columbus school superintendent resigns