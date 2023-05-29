 Skip to main content
Columbus Police responded to two shootings Monday morning

  • Updated
Shooting at Sprint Mart store at 1245 Lehmberg Road in Columbus, MS

One shooting happened at the Sprint Mart store at 1245 Lehmberg Road in Columbus, MS. Photo Date: May 29, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police responded to two shootings Monday morning in Columbus.

The first shooting happened at approximately 1:00 at 314 Florence Street. The shooting sent two people to the hospital.

The second shooting happened shortly before 5:00 at the Sprint Mart store at 1245 Lehmberg Road.

Authorities reported no injuries but an argument is believed to have sparked the shooting.

Little else is known about the shootings but the Columbus Police Department is expected to release more information soon.

