Columbus Police plead for witnesses to come forward about deadly sports bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities in Columbus are pleading for witnesses to come forward about a sports bar shooting that killed one person and injured four others.
The shooting happened late Friday night at the Inferno sports bar on Highway 45. The bar is adjacent to the Bill Russell Ford dealership.
Devin Thompson, 33, of Columbus, was killed. Shooting suspect Undra Lamorris Williams, 30, surrendered to law enforcement Saturday evening.
Williams was the only shooter, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. A judge denied him bond on Monday.
The police chief and District Attorney Scott Colom spoke during a news conference Tuesday evening during which Colom asked for witnesses to come forward.
“We know that there were witnesses at that night club,” Colom said. “It was crowded. If you have information, if you were there, cooperate with us. We can protect you. Our office is going to do everything in our power to make sure Mr. Williams, with the help of the Columbus Police Department, is prosecuted in a way where he can never do anything like this to anyone ever again.”
Anyone with information can call the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or use the P3 mobile app to submit a tip.