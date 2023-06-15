 Skip to main content
Columbus Police: One Ulta Beauty shoplifter arrested, second still wanted

Columbus Police Department logo

Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 25, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police arrested one of the two women accused of stealing items from Ulta Beauty in Columbus.

Columbus Police arrested Andrea Cockrell on Wednesday, June 14 and charged her with felony shoplifting.

Police credited the public’s help in identifying her. The second suspect has not been arrested.

Police were able to identify the second suspect but did share her name.

The alleged thefts, which happened on Friday, June 9 at the store on 18th Avenue North, were reported separately.

