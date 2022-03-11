 Skip to main content
Columbus police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

  Updated
  • 0
Bryan Moore

Bryan Moore, Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A police officer in Columbus is under investigation for alleged domestic violence. 

Bryan Moore, 33, of Columbus, was arrested Friday morning.

To avoid conflict of interest, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing the investigation.

Police Chief Fred Shelton placed Moore on paid administrative leave.

“911 dispatched Columbus Police to the officer’s residence after receiving a call about an alleged incident early Friday where the victim alleged Officer Moore assaulted that person,” Shelton said. “Because the incident involved one of our officers, we called the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office to respond and handle the call."

