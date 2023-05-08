Columbus Police investigating vehicle shootings

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Someone shot into multiple cars over the weekend in Columbus.
The shootings happened late Friday evening into Saturday morning.
According to Columbus Police, the first two vehicles were located at the Valencia apartments, which is at the intersection of 17th Street South and Fifth Avenue South.
A third vehicle was shot at Eighth Street North and Second Avenue. This happened at apartments near the Columbus Lowndes Public Library, according to the police.
Police have not announced any arrests.
Anyone with information can call the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.