Columbus Police held news conference on deadly sports bar shooting

  • Updated
Columbus Police Department logo, badge

Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 25, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The Columbus Police Department held a 1 p.m. news conference on the weekend mass shooting at a sports bar.

Open this link to watch the full news conference.

The shooting happened late Friday night at the Inferno sports bar on Highway 45. The bar is adjacent to the Bill Russell Ford dealership.

Inferno sports bar in Columbus, MS

The Inferno sports bar is in Columbus, MS along U.S. Highway 45. Photo Date: May 27, 2023.

One person died and four others were wounded.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the man who died as Devin Thompson, 33, of Columbus.

Shooting suspect Undra Lamorris Williams, 30, surrendered to law enforcement Saturday evening.

Undra Lamorris Williams

Undra Lamorris Williams

"This was not a random act of violence," Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. "There was an ongoing disagreement with those involved, and they happened to see each other at the business."

