Columbus plans to use American Rescue Plan money to address flooding

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin said the city plans to use millions of dollars to fix flooding problems in certain areas around town.
He said the city has suffered for years when it comes to flooding and is eager to put a plan in place to potentially stop it.
$3 million set aside from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will address the issue.
The mayor hopes to get a match from the county and the state.
“If we can get these matching dollars, we can begin to really hit some of the most pressing issues within the city,” he said. “Then over time, through grant dollars and planning for capital funding and infrastructure funding, we can hopefully alleviate all the flooding issues that we face.”
“This issue has been here for a while,” Tampico Bay co-owner Roberto Rosales said. “But hearing about this money coming in and helping the city, we’re all excited.”
Gaskin said he hopes the upcoming project fixes the city’s flooding issue, not just for current community members, but for generations in the future.
“I can't overemphasize the fact that the state has given us a clear signal of where they would like the cities and counties to work together with this ARPA money.”
The project is still in the planning phase. The city has to spend the money by 2026.
