...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Columbus PD officers taking part in SWAT training

Columbus Police officers taking part in SWAT training

Columbus Police officers taking part in SWAT training. Photo Date: July 27, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Twelve Columbus Police officers are undergoing SWAT training.

These twelve officers made the team after brutal tryouts.

"Being a member of SWAT means that you're on 24-hour call,” Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. “That means that you could be at your daughter's softball game. You can be at your son's basketball game and get a call out and you have to leave.”

He continued, “These are the individuals that have made the commitment to put themselves in harm's way to make sure that the citizens of this city are safe."

Clint McMurray, the director of the Columbia Law Enforcement Training Academy, is their trainer.

"It sets a higher standard for the average patrol or average officer and these officers can go out and be an example to the agency and agencies that are surrounding it.”

The training not only includes long hours and gunfire but classroom sessions where officers learn everything from civil liability to operation planning.

"They're co-workers. They work together,” the police chief said. “They see each other in the hallway. They talk. But this week they've really had an opportunity to bond and build trust with one another because you have to be able to trust your fellow operator."

