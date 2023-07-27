Columbus PD officers taking part in SWAT training

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Twelve Columbus Police officers are undergoing SWAT training.
These twelve officers made the team after brutal tryouts.
"Being a member of SWAT means that you're on 24-hour call,” Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. “That means that you could be at your daughter's softball game. You can be at your son's basketball game and get a call out and you have to leave.”
He continued, “These are the individuals that have made the commitment to put themselves in harm's way to make sure that the citizens of this city are safe."
Clint McMurray, the director of the Columbia Law Enforcement Training Academy, is their trainer.
"It sets a higher standard for the average patrol or average officer and these officers can go out and be an example to the agency and agencies that are surrounding it.”
The training not only includes long hours and gunfire but classroom sessions where officers learn everything from civil liability to operation planning.
"They're co-workers. They work together,” the police chief said. “They see each other in the hallway. They talk. But this week they've really had an opportunity to bond and build trust with one another because you have to be able to trust your fellow operator."