Columbus PD identifies shooting suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders said three people were shot Sunday night in Columbus.
The shooting happened at approximately 9:00 at a car wash on Alabama Street.
Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton later confirmed one shooting victim was treated and released from the hospital.
He said an argument led to the gunfire.
Police later identified the suspect as Braylin Edinburgh, 21, of Columbus.
He faces three counts of aggravated assault.
This article initially described the incident as a "drive-by" shooting, but police later clarified it wasn’t.