Columbus mayor wants to create city marshal position

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The mayor of Columbus wants to create a city marshal position.
Mayor Keith Gaskin issued a statement Tuesday afternoon.
“The position is specifically required by our city charter in addition to a Chief of Police and a Police Department,” he stated.
He says the marshal, who would specifically investigate violent crimes, would work alongside the Columbus Police Department but not under its supervision.
Instead, the marshal would report to the mayor.
“The City Marshal will not replace the Columbus Police Department, but compliment it,” Gaskin stated.
The following is the mayor's full statement.
Today I am proposing that the Mayor and City Council of Columbus, Mississippi, create and staff the position of Columbus City Marshal.
The position is specifically required by our city charter in addition to a Chief of Police and a Police Department. Section 20 of The Columbus City Charter reads: “…be it further enacted that there shall be elected or appointed by the said mayor and city council a secretary-treasurer, a City Marshal, a Street Commissioner, a Chief of Police…”
It is my suggestion that the City Marshal will work as a specialist on violent crimes that occur within Columbus. As Mayor, I would suggest that the ordinance creating the City Marshal specify that the Marshal will operate in full partnership and cooperation of the Columbus Police Department, but autonomously and not under its supervision. Instead, the City Marshal would report directly to me.
The City Marshal will not replace the Columbus Police Department, but compliment it.
The City Marshal would have all of the same powers of law enforcement as our local police including all investigative tools and powers of arrest. Under my plan, the City Marshal will respond and mainly focus the attention of his office upon violent crimes including those involving discharge of weapons, assaults and battery, rape, armed robbery, breaking and entering, and other violations of the law that are deemed as violent crimes or crimes involving the use of force.
I am asking the Council to help me implement the creation of this position as required by our charter and have the City Marshal serve as a liaison between victims of crimes and other agencies within the law enforcement community. Officers and investigators of the Columbus Police Department would continue to provide enforcement and investigations of these crimes in coordination with the City Marshal. The City Marshal would also work closely with all schools in Columbus as a liaison between them and law enforcement. The Columbus City Marshal will also work closely with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
The officers and investigators of the Columbus Police Department will still be actively involved but in careful coordination with the City Marshal.
The goal of the Columbus Police Department and the City Marshal are one; protect and serve our citizens.
If the Council agrees with me on the terms of the Ordinance creating the City Marshal, I expect personnel of the Columbus Police Department and our City Marshal to work together toward that goal.