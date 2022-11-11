Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime.
Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
Jones said Wells left the state immediately after the shooting. His stint of freedom came to an end this week after police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, captured him.
Wells returned to Columbus on Thursday after waiving his right to an extradition hearing. He went before a judge Friday on a shooting into an occupied dwelling charge. The judge denied bond.