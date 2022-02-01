 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clay County food pantry gives away food to locals

  • Updated
  • 0
Project Homestead Food Pantry in West Point

Project Homestead Food Pantry in West Point, Mississippi. Photo Date: Feb. 1, 2022.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - As food insecurity increases across the state, some residents in Clay County are getting some much-needed help.

On Tuesday, the Project Homestead Food Pantry in West Point gave away bags of food to those in need.

The bags included meat, dairy and non-perishable food items.

The president of the pantry, Jane Scott, said this giveaway would not have been possible without the work of local volunteers.

The Project Homestead Food Pantry serves over 600 Clay County residents every month.

Video coming soon.

Recommended for you