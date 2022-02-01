Clay County food pantry gives away food to locals

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - As food insecurity increases across the state, some residents in Clay County are getting some much-needed help.
On Tuesday, the Project Homestead Food Pantry in West Point gave away bags of food to those in need.
The bags included meat, dairy and non-perishable food items.
The president of the pantry, Jane Scott, said this giveaway would not have been possible without the work of local volunteers.
The Project Homestead Food Pantry serves over 600 Clay County residents every month.
