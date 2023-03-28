 Skip to main content
Churches work together to provide supplies to tornado victims

Amory First Assembly of God with donations to tornado victims in Mississippi

People at Amory First Assembly of God gathering donations for tornado victims in Mississippi. Photo Date: March 28, 2023.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — A church in Amory is among many that’s been distributing supplies to tornado victims in Mississippi.

King City Church in Tupelo partnered with Amory First Assembly of God and held a donation drive Tuesday morning.

Workers distributed rakes, totes, laundry detergent, energy drinks, water, snacks and more.

"If you need supplies or know someone who needs them, we're here,” Pastor Justin Myers said. “We're excited to be able to serve our community. Amory is going through a tragic time but we're strong."

Convoy of Hope also helped with the donation drive.

Another drive will be held on Saturday, April 1 beginning at 8 a.m.

