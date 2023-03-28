Churches work together to provide supplies to tornado victims

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — A church in Amory is among many that’s been distributing supplies to tornado victims in Mississippi.
King City Church in Tupelo partnered with Amory First Assembly of God and held a donation drive Tuesday morning.
Workers distributed rakes, totes, laundry detergent, energy drinks, water, snacks and more.
"If you need supplies or know someone who needs them, we're here,” Pastor Justin Myers said. “We're excited to be able to serve our community. Amory is going through a tragic time but we're strong."
Convoy of Hope also helped with the donation drive.
Another drive will be held on Saturday, April 1 beginning at 8 a.m.