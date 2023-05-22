Child sex crime suspect in custody

UPDATE: 7:55 p.m. Monday May 22, 2023
Weir Police Chief Dillion Cates says Joey Ryan Simmons is now in custody.
He says Simmons was arrested without incident on MS Highway 12 in a traffic stop.
Simmons was booked into the Choctaw County Jail on a charge of attempted statutory rape.
ORIGINAL STORY
WEIR, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities continue searching for a man wanted for an alleged child sex crime in Choctaw County.
The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office is working to arrest Joey Ryan Simmons who is wanted for the felony charge of enticement of a minor.
Someone last saw him at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Main Street in Weir. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Authorities don’t believe he’s armed.
Anyone who sees him should not approach him but call 911 instead.