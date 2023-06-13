Chickasaw County tornado classified EF-1

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — The National Weather Service determined an EF-1 tornado touched down Sunday evening in Chickasaw County.
Officials with the NWS spent Monday in Chickasaw County surveying storm damage.
They determined a short-lived tornado touched down in a field near a mobile home on County Road 416.
More details on the EF-1 tornado that occurred last night near Houston, MS in Chickasaw County. 🌪️ https://t.co/rsH0669lPw pic.twitter.com/K3u49MCxDX— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) June 12, 2023
The storm uprooted several trees, seriously damaged the mobile home and caused minor damage to a neighboring house and outbuilding. No injuries were reported.
EF-1 tornadoes are considered weak with winds 86 to 110 mph.