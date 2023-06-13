 Skip to main content
Chickasaw County tornado classified EF-1

  • Updated
  • 0

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — The National Weather Service determined an EF-1 tornado touched down Sunday evening in Chickasaw County.

Officials with the NWS spent Monday in Chickasaw County surveying storm damage.

Storm damage on County Road 416 in Chickasaw County, MS

The storm damaged a mobile home on County Road 416 in Chickasaw County, MS. Photo Date: June 12, 2023.

They determined a short-lived tornado touched down in a field near a mobile home on County Road 416.

The storm uprooted several trees, seriously damaged the mobile home and caused minor damage to a neighboring house and outbuilding. No injuries were reported.

Storm damage on County Road 416 in Chickasaw County, MS

The storm knocked over several big trees along County Road 416 in Chickasaw County, MS. Photo Date: June 12, 2023.

EF-1 tornadoes are considered weak with winds 86 to 110 mph.

