Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Locally heavy rainfall will continue along a slow-moving cold front
this evening, into the early overnight.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In
North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Chickasaw County Schools to host job fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Chickasaw County School District

Chickasaw County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 4, 2022.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Chickasaw County School District will host a job fair on March 10.

The event will take place at Houston Middle School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The district is accepting applications for teachers (all grades and subjects), assistant teachers, cafeteria workers and bus drivers.

Job seekers should bring copies of their resume.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

