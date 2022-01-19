 Skip to main content
...Light wintry precipitation is possible across portions of the
Mid-South tonight...

A cold front is expected to push through the Mid-South this
afternoon into tonight. Colder air will filter into the region
behind this front with rain changing over mainly to a light
wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet mostly along and
especially north of I-40. The greatest potential for any impacts
due to the wintry precipitation will be on untreated surfaces
such as bridges and overpasses.

In addition, gusty winds behind the cold front will combine with
the cold temperatures to produce wind chill values in the single
digits above zero to near zero across portions of Northeast
Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel and Northwest Tennessee late
tonight. Take extra precaution if traveling tonight and
adequately dress for the cold weather tonight.

Chase in Louisville netted arrest of Leake County man

David Ladd

David Ladd arrested in Winston County, Mississippi. Source: Louisville Police Department.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A county-wide chase on Monday, Jan. 17 landed a Leake County man behind bars in Winston County.

According to the Louisville Police Department, the chase ended with the arrest of David Ladd, 47.

A Louisville police officer tried to stop Ladd for a minor traffic violation, according to police, but he tried to flee in his pickup truck.

The 13-minute chase began on South Columbus Avenue and ended at the intersection of Ricks Road and Mary Cole Road where police say Ladd wrecked.

The intersection is approximately 10 miles southwest of Louisville.

According to police, he is wanted on warrants from Leake County and the state department of corrections.

He now faces felony fleeing and drug possession charges in Louisville.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

