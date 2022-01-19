Chase in Louisville netted arrest of Leake County man

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A county-wide chase on Monday, Jan. 17 landed a Leake County man behind bars in Winston County.
According to the Louisville Police Department, the chase ended with the arrest of David Ladd, 47.
A Louisville police officer tried to stop Ladd for a minor traffic violation, according to police, but he tried to flee in his pickup truck.
The 13-minute chase began on South Columbus Avenue and ended at the intersection of Ricks Road and Mary Cole Road where police say Ladd wrecked.
The intersection is approximately 10 miles southwest of Louisville.
According to police, he is wanted on warrants from Leake County and the state department of corrections.
He now faces felony fleeing and drug possession charges in Louisville.