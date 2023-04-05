Charges upgraded after dog attack in Mantachie

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) — The owner of two dogs that attacked an elderly woman in Mantachie now faces felony charges.
Mantachie Police originally charged Sherry Newman with breaking the city’s dog ordinance, a misdemeanor.
Police have since upgraded those charges to aggravated assault.
The attack happened Monday afternoon when Helen Funderburk went to get her mail.
Fortunately, someone nearby heard her screams and used a tire tool to get the dogs off her.
Funderburk is recovering at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.