...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba,
Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss,
Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and
Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Chester, Decatur,
Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Two to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts are
possible tonight through early Thursday afternoon along a
front that will become stationary across portions of West
Tennessee and North Mississippi.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Charges upgraded after dog attack in Mantachie

  • Updated
  • 0
Sherry Newman

Sherry Newman. Source: Itawamba County Sheriff's Department.

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) — The owner of two dogs that attacked an elderly woman in Mantachie now faces felony charges.

Mantachie Police originally charged Sherry Newman with breaking the city’s dog ordinance, a misdemeanor.

Woman faces charges after dog attack in Mantachie

Police have since upgraded those charges to aggravated assault.

The attack happened Monday afternoon when Helen Funderburk went to get her mail. 

Fortunately, someone nearby heard her screams and used a tire tool to get the dogs off her.

Funderburk is recovering at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

