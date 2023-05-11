Charges dropped against attempted murder suspect in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Charges have been dismissed against an attempted murder suspect in New Albany.
The judge dismissed the charges against Lane Mitchell Thursday afternoon because the victim failed to appear in court.
Mitchell was on trial for allegedly stabbing Nathan Russell of Tennessee in the neck in 2019.
Mitchell’s defense team called Russell to the stand on Wednesday but he did not appear. In fact, he failed to come to the trial since it began on Monday.
Mitchell graduated from a Tennessee college on Friday.