Cause of Webster County death to be determined

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was found dead near her home overnight in the Ticky Bend community of Webster County.
According to Webster County Sheriff David Gore, Amanda Coslett appears to have died from exposure and was found in the woods.
She is believed to have walked from her home into the woods.
Gore said a family member called the sheriff's department and reported her missing.
An all-day search followed. Other local law enforcement agencies helped in the search.
He does not suspect foul play but an autopsy will be performed.