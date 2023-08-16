Carjackers wanted in Ecru

ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities continue to search for the individuals responsible for a carjacking in Ecru.
The carjacking happened Tuesday morning shortly before 7:00 in the parking lot of Ashley Furniture.
A male employee claimed two individuals wearing black clothing and black masks held him at gunpoint and demanded the keys to his 2017 yellow Dodge Charger.
The carjackers arrived at the parking lot in a dark-colored Infiniti car with no license plate, according to Crime Stoppers and the Ecru Police Department.
Both cars then headed south on Highway 15.
The stolen car’s Mississippi license plate number is N120N3.
Anyone with information is asked call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips mobile app. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.