Capital murder suspect returned to Calhoun County

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - A capital murder suspect is back in Mississippi after spending nearly a year in a Detroit, Michigan, jail, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan.
Ricco Simmons left Mississippi in 2020 after a grand jury indicted him for capital murder.
The sheriff says Simmons fled to Detroit but ended up getting arrested for grand theft auto and spent nearly a year in jail before he could be returned to Mississippi.
He was brought back on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The sheriff says Simmons played a role in the 2020 shooting death of Deundray Garth. The shooting happened at Garth’s home in Derma.
The other capital murder suspect Wanya Harper is still behind bars.