Capital murder suspect returned to Calhoun County

  • Updated
  • 0

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - A capital murder suspect is back in Mississippi after spending nearly a year in a Detroit, Michigan, jail, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan.

Ricco Simmons left Mississippi in 2020 after a grand jury indicted him for capital murder.

The sheriff says Simmons fled to Detroit but ended up getting arrested for grand theft auto and spent nearly a year in jail before he could be returned to Mississippi.

He was brought back on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The sheriff says Simmons played a role in the 2020 shooting death of Deundray Garth. The shooting happened at Garth’s home in Derma.

The other capital murder suspect Wanya Harper is still behind bars.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

