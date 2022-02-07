Calhoun County standoff ended with capture Friday afternoon

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man tried to force deputies to shoot him in an attempt to commit suicide, Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan believes.
Dwight Bailey was arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 4 after a four-hour standoff along County Road 326 in Big Creek.
Deputies went to the location to conduct a welfare check.
When they arrived, Bailey shot at the deputies who did not return fire, the sheriff said.
After four hours, deputies took him into custody.
He’s charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement.
Bailey is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning, Feb. 8 for a bond.