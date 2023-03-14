Calhoun County fugitive captured in Chickasaw County

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man accused of going on a crime spree in Calhoun County is in custody.
Authorities arrested Vernon Tuberville Tuesday afternoon in Chickasaw County. The two counties are adjacent to each other.
Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said deputies first responded to a domestic situation last Wednesday along County Road 102 in Pittsboro, but Tuberville left when deputies arrived.
He’s accused of then breaking into a house on County Road 433 in Vardaman and stealing food and clothes.
He allegedly broke into another house on County Road 445 in Vardaman and stole a shotgun. He also allegedly stole a four-wheeler.