Calhoun County fugitive captured in Chickasaw County

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest of Vernon Tuberville

Calhoun County law enforcement officers escorting Vernon Tuberville. Photo Date: March 14, 2023. Source: Sheriff Greg Pollan.

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man accused of going on a crime spree in Calhoun County is in custody.

Authorities arrested Vernon Tuberville Tuesday afternoon in Chickasaw County. The two counties are adjacent to each other.

Vernon Tuberville

Vernon Tuberville, Source: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said deputies first responded to a domestic situation last Wednesday along County Road 102 in Pittsboro, but Tuberville left when deputies arrived.

He’s accused of then breaking into a house on County Road 433 in Vardaman and stealing food and clothes.

He allegedly broke into another house on County Road 445 in Vardaman and stole a shotgun. He also allegedly stole a four-wheeler.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

