Cadence Bank unveils new logo following BancorpSouth merger

  • Updated
Cadence Bank at New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 25, 2022

The new Cadence Bank logo on display outside of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: Cadence Bank.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Cadence Bank has a new logo following its merger with BancorpSouth Bank.

The merger was completed in October 2021.

As part of its reveal, Cadence Bank rang The Opening Bell Tuesday morning, Jan. 25 at the New York Stock Exchange.

Legacy BancorpSouth and Cadence banks will continue to operate under their respective brands until system integration, which is expected to take place in October of this year.

Customers are being told to continue using their respective BancorpSouth or Cadence branches, checks, bank cards, online and mobile banking, and other banking services.

Open this link to read the bank's full announcement.

