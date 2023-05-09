Cadence Bank closing 35 branches across country

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Cadence Bank is closing 35 of its branches across the country.
This includes the following branches in northeast Mississippi:
- Columbus, Lehmberg Road
- Tupelo, Presley Heights
“In order to best optimize and strengthen our branch network, we have made the difficult decision to close 35 branches across our footprint,” Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins said.
He continued, "While branches remain an integral part of customer choice, constantly evolving innovation in community and retail banking has provided customers with more choices and convenient ways to access banking services – in person, online, via mobile, by telephone, and via ATMs and ITMs.”