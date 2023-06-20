 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burglary suspect accused of impersonating officer in Corinth

  • Updated
  • 0
Demarkquez Williams

Demarkquez Williams, Source: Corinth Police Department.

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — A man is accused of impersonating a police officer in Corinth.

Police arrested Demarkquez Williams, 28, on June 9 and charged him with auto burglary, possession of a weapon by a felon, and impersonating a police officer.

According to the Corinth Police Department, Williams broke into an officer’s personal vehicle that evening in front of the police department.

Officers later found him in a shop wearing the officer’s shoes and had the officer’s badge. He also had brass knuckles, according to police.

According to a witness, Williams flashed the badge and claimed he was on police business.

He received a $10,000 bond.

Tags

Recommended for you