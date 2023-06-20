Burglary suspect accused of impersonating officer in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — A man is accused of impersonating a police officer in Corinth.
Police arrested Demarkquez Williams, 28, on June 9 and charged him with auto burglary, possession of a weapon by a felon, and impersonating a police officer.
According to the Corinth Police Department, Williams broke into an officer’s personal vehicle that evening in front of the police department.
Officers later found him in a shop wearing the officer’s shoes and had the officer’s badge. He also had brass knuckles, according to police.
According to a witness, Williams flashed the badge and claimed he was on police business.
He received a $10,000 bond.