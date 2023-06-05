 Skip to main content
Burglar vandalized church in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Someone broke into and vandalized a church in Columbus.

The crime happened early Monday morning, June 5 at Columbus Church of Christ.

Pastor Paul Bennett said a security camera captured footage of a man using a big stick to break out the church’s glass doors.

He said the burglar drank communion and tossed communion trays in the trash and across the sanctuary.

The burglary also knocked over pulpit chairs, but Bennett said nothing was stolen

As of Monday afternoon, Columbus Police are still trying to locate the burglar. Police have yet to provide a description or picture of the man.

