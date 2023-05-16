Burglar or burglars wanted in Union County

INGOMAR, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities are working to find the person responsible for several burglaries in Ingomar.
The first burglary happened on the night of May 11 or morning of May 12 on or near County Road 96. The thief stole a 2017 green Polaris Ranger side-by-side.
The second theft happened on the same dates near county roads 47 and 101. The thief stole a black, 6 feet by 12 feet utility trailer.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 662-534-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.
Investigators are also seeking home surveillance footage from nearby homes. There’s a chance a camera captured the thief driving down the road.