...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Bullet grazed child in Columbus shooting

Columbus Police Department patrol vehicle, cruiser

Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 6, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A shooting in Columbus injured a 10-year-old.

The shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 23 at approximately 9:30.

According to police, a car occupied by five people pulled up at a stop sign on 18th Street North and 10th Avenue.

The driver got into an argument with someone standing outside the vehicle, according to police.

The individual outside the car fired a gun and a bullet grazed a child’s leg inside the car.

The child is expected to be OK.

Police have not announced an arrest.

