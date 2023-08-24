Bullet grazed child in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A shooting in Columbus injured a 10-year-old.
The shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 23 at approximately 9:30.
According to police, a car occupied by five people pulled up at a stop sign on 18th Street North and 10th Avenue.
The driver got into an argument with someone standing outside the vehicle, according to police.
The individual outside the car fired a gun and a bullet grazed a child’s leg inside the car.
The child is expected to be OK.
Police have not announced an arrest.