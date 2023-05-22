 Skip to main content
Bruce reminds public about leash law

  • Updated
  • 0
Animal control in Bruce, Mississippi

Animal control officer putting a dog into the back of his truck in Bruce, Mississippi. Photo Date: May 22, 2023.

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) — With warmer weather on the way, the city of Bruce is reminding residents to keep their pets on leashes.

Dogs are required to be on leashes any time they are off their owners' properties.

"We don't want any dogs roaming around, roaming all over,” Bruce Mayor Jimmy Hubbard said. “And some of them, when they are away from home, bark at night and disturbed some of our citizens; and we just can't have that."

The Bruce Police Department has reported a recent increase in complaints about off-leash dogs, mainly at the city park.

Anyone with questions about the leash law can receive more information at City Hall.

