 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brad Robinson promoted to Tupelo fire chief

  • Updated
  • 0
Brad Robinson

Brad Robinson, Source: City of Tupelo, MS.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan has promoted Brad Robinson to be the city’s full-time fire chief.

The City of Tupelo made the announcement Wednesday morning, Aug. 30.

He’s been the city’s interim fire chief since June.

“As I said when we promoted him to interim chief, we are excited to have Brad Robinson lead the Tupelo Fire Department,” the mayor said. “Brad is well-qualified for the job, knows the Tupelo Fire Department inside and out and will do a great job.”

The City Council will vote on the matter on Sept. 5.

Former Fire Chief Kelly Elliott resigned in June to become the executive director of the Mississippi State Fire Academy.

Tags

Recommended for you