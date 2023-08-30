Brad Robinson promoted to Tupelo fire chief

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan has promoted Brad Robinson to be the city’s full-time fire chief.
The City of Tupelo made the announcement Wednesday morning, Aug. 30.
He’s been the city’s interim fire chief since June.
“As I said when we promoted him to interim chief, we are excited to have Brad Robinson lead the Tupelo Fire Department,” the mayor said. “Brad is well-qualified for the job, knows the Tupelo Fire Department inside and out and will do a great job.”
The City Council will vote on the matter on Sept. 5.
Former Fire Chief Kelly Elliott resigned in June to become the executive director of the Mississippi State Fire Academy.